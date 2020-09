Anderson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Twins.

Anderson took Tyler Clippard yard in the sixth inning to tally his eighth homer of the season. While that his first long ball since Sept. 3, Anderson now has four consecutive multi-hit appearances -- totalling four RBI and four runs scored in that span. Overall, he's hitting .377/.313/.605 with 19 RBI and 41 runs scored across 174 plate appearances.