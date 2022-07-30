Anderson is appealing a three-game suspension for making contact with the home plate umpire during Friday's game against the Athletics, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old was ejected from Friday's matchup after exchanging words with the home plate umpire, and his helmet made contact with the umpire's head. Anderson will be available while appealing his suspension, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss at least a few games in the near future since he was also suspended for a similar incident in 2021.