White Sox's Tim Anderson: April barrage continues
Anderson went 1-for-5 with a home run in Monday's 5-3 win over Baltimore.
Anderson bashed his sixth homer to go along with 10 steals in what has been a fantastic start to 2019. He leads the AL with a .375 average and is on pace for a second consecutive 20-20 season.
