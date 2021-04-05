Anderson (hamstring) is awaiting the results of an MRI on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson left Sunday's game against the Angels with a tight left hamstring. Initial reports indicated that he wasn't expected to miss time, but manager Tony La Russa now says the team will be happy to have him back by Thursday.
