White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back from injury
Anderson (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Anderson will wind up missing slightly over a month with his sprained right ankle. He hit .348 over the course of five rehab games and should now return to a key role in Chicago's lineup, where he hit .317/.342/.491 prior to the injury. Ryan Cordell was optioned in a corresponding move.
