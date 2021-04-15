Anderson (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list as expected ahead of Thursday's game against Cleveland.
Anderson strained his left hamstring in just the fourth game of the season. The injury wasn't a particularly bad one, however, so he's able to return to action after a minimum-length stay on the injured list. Nick Williams was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
