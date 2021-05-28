Anderson (thumb) will return to the lineup as expected Friday against the Orioles, leading off and playing shortstop.
Anderson missed the last two games due to general soreness, but the White Sox never seemed particularly concerned with the issue. He'd been in a bit of a slump over his last seven games, going 3-for-30 at the plate, but the team will hope he's refreshed and ready to go following the pair of days off.
