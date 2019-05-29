White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back in action
Anderson (wrist) is back in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Anderson missed four straight starts after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday, though he did appear once as a pinch runner. He hit 375/.412/.521 in the 13 games prior to suffering the injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Still battling wrist issue•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched for second straight day•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Good to go Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out with sore wrist•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Late scratch Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.