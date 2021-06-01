Anderson (allergies) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland.
Anderson was forced to sit out Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader because of an allergy-induced headache. The star shortstop will get right back in the lineup Tuesday, batting in his normal leadoff position and playing shortstop.
