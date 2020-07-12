Anderson hit a pair of home runs in Sunday's intrasquad game and now has three total home runs during intrasquad play, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

There are no official statistics for intrasquad play, but Anderson is unofficially the league leader with three home runs in the early going. He is certainly seeing the ball well, which is encouraging after he hit .185 with a .214 OBP and zero home runs in 28 plate appearances during spring training.