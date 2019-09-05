White Sox's Tim Anderson: Big day at dish
Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Indians.
Anderson was productive throughout the game but saved his best for last, smacking a two-run homer off Brad Hand in the final frame. He now has 15 home runs on the campaign and extended his hitting streak to five games. For the season, Anderson is hitting 331/.352/.506 to go along with 16 steals across 106 games.
