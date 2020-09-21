Anderson (hamstring) will start at shortstop and will leadoff Monday against the Indians.

Anderson looked like a prime candidate to receive a day off Monday after exiting Sunday's loss to the Reds with a right hamstring cramp, but the 27-year-old evidently feels ready to play through the pain as the White Sox look to secure the American League's top record during the final week of the regular season. He'll occupy his familiar perch atop the order, where he's been a spark plug all season for one of the majors' most potent lineups. Anderson maintains a .996 OPS on the campaign, a 131-point increase from the career-best mark he posted in 2019.