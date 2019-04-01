White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects first extra-base hit
Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Royals.
Anderson, who's hit safely in all three games to start the season, slugged his first extra-base hit. He's 4-for-12 with an RBI and a stolen base while striking out just once.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Saving legs for regular season•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hot spring rolls on•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Achieves spring cycle•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Collects two RBI•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expects to continue improvement•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sitting out Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...