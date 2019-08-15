Anderson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Astros.

Anderson collected a hit in each of his last four plate appearances, notching his first multi-extra-base hit performance since June 22. Anderson has hit the ball well in August, collecting at least one hit in 11 of his 13 games and recording multiple hits on six occasions. While he's often started seasons hot, Anderson has maintained a .323/.346/.491 line across 347 plate appearances.