Anderson went 1-for-5 in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Angels.
Anderson's second-inning single didn't lead to any runs, but it was an opportunity to confirm that the shortstop is past the hamstring strain that sidelined him for over two weeks. The 28-year-old is scheduled to play every other day for the time being, but he should have plenty of time to ramp up to an everyday spot in the lineup by the start of the postseason.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Will be eased back into action•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Ready to go•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Expected back Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Takes grounders Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Back to baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: No timetable for return•