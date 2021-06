Anderson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Anderson singled twice and knocked in a run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly that accounted for the Chicago's final tally of the contest. The star shortstop extended his on-base streak to 10 games with the two-hit effort, and during that stretch he has hit .359 (14-for-39) with a homer, six RBI and three stolen bases.