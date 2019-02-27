Anderson went 2-for-3 with a run scored, two RBI and a triple in Tuesday's spring win over the Royals.

Anderson is coming off an underwhelming 20-20 season in which he slashed .240/.281/.406 in 606 plate appearances. The Padres signing of free agent Manny Machado provides some added security at shortstop for Anderson heading into the season.

