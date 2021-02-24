White Sox manager Tony LaRussa said Wednesday that Anderson will serve as the club's leadoff hitter this season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Even with Chicago bringing in a new skipper for 2021, Anderson was fully expected to retain his leadoff role after slashing .322/.357/.529 over 221 plate appearances last season. For the second straight year, Anderson greatly outperformed his expected batting average (.293), but even if regression finally rears its head in 2021, the 27-year-old should remain a major asset in that category. His power/speed combination and placement atop one of the majors' strongest lineups further burnishes his fantasy value.