The White Sox are listing Anderson as day-to-day after he departed Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Angels with left hamstring tightness.

Anderson went hitless in his lone at-bat before being pulled with the injury in the bottom of the first inning in favor of Leury Garcia. Per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, manager Tony La Russa said after the game that he doesn't believe that Anderson's hamstring pull is serious, but even if he avoids a trip to the injured list, the shortstop would seem unlikely to be available for Monday's series opener versus the Mariners.