Anderson went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Indians.

Anderson's explosive April has given way to a cooling-off period to start May. The shortstop is batting .179 (5-for-28) since the calendar flipped. His 138 wRC+ is a good place to be in early May while his 5.1 barrel percentage and 87.8 mph average exit velocity are up compared to last season. However, an unsustainable .380 BABIP suggests further cooling for Anderson, who has shown some maturation but still has improvements to make in terms of plate discipline.

