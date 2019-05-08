White Sox's Tim Anderson: Cooling off
Anderson went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Indians.
Anderson's explosive April has given way to a cooling-off period to start May. The shortstop is batting .179 (5-for-28) since the calendar flipped. His 138 wRC+ is a good place to be in early May while his 5.1 barrel percentage and 87.8 mph average exit velocity are up compared to last season. However, an unsustainable .380 BABIP suggests further cooling for Anderson, who has shown some maturation but still has improvements to make in terms of plate discipline.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: April barrage continues•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Plays hero in series opener•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Swipes two bags•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: White Sox-Tigers postponed•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting second in return•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Serving suspension•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MVP, bust for all 30 teams
Want a lay of the land as we near the quarter-way point in the season? Scott White goes team...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, top picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners/losers
Nick Senzel hit a pair of homers on Monday, and looks like he may be a star in the making.
-
Top 30 IL stashes; Ohtani's return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...