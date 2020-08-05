Anderson (groin) is heading to the alternate training site Thursday to begin his rehab work and hopes to return from the injured list next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the groin strain Friday and subsequently landed on the injured list, but he may be able to return when first eligible Tuesday. More information should be available once Anderson gets into the meat of his rehab. Leury Garcia should continue to fill in at shortstop in the meantime.