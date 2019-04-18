Anderson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run before being ejected in Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Anderson hit a 418-foot blast during the fourth inning and was fairly demonstrative as he made his way towards first base, which led Brad Keller to plunk him in his next at-bat. Both players were then ejected after the benches cleared, though Anderson didn't really seem to do much to warrant an early exit. The 25-year-old is now slashing .424/.443/.678 with four home runs and six stolen bases as he continues to lead the American League in batting average.