Anderson is dealing with knee soreness and was removed from Saturday's game by manager Rick Renteria due to the game's cold weather, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson was subbed for Jose Rondon as Chicago took the field for defense in the bottom of the fourth. The breakout shortstop could enter the lineup for Sunday's finale, but his shareholders should watch for a lineup announcement before confirming him for their active rosters on the White Sox's final regular-season game of 2018.