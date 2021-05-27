Anderson isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Orioles due to general soreness, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Anderson is out of the lineup for the second straight game, and manager Tony La Russa said that the shortstop has "some sore spots." However, La Russa was hopeful that Anderson's absence will be temporary, so he should be considered day-to-day.
