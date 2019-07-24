White Sox's Tim Anderson: Deployed as DH in first rehab game
Anderson (ankle) will DH for nine innings in Wednesday's rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
It's possible that Anderson will be ready to return once the calendar turns to August, but he will still need to progress to playing back-to-back days in the field. He has been sidelined since June 25.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Ready for rehab stint•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Feels comfortable running bases•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Evaluation set for Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Fields grounders Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Begins baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Facing month-long absence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start