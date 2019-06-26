Anderson had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle after leaving Tuesday's game at Boston.

Anderson sustained the injury fielding a grounder behind second base and did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the diamond. The 26-year-old will be re-evaluated Wednesday to helped determine the severity of the injury, but it seems unlikely he'll be available for the series finale against the Red Sox.

