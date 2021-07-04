Anderson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Tigers.
Anderson went seven games without an extra-base hit before his two doubles and came around to score on Jose Abreu singles. He leads the White Sox with 46 runs over 68 games. The shortstop extended a relative quiet hitting streak to six games (.296/.296/.370).
