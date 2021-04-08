Anderson estimated Thursday that he's about 85 percent recovered from his left hamstring strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Assuming Anderson's assessment of his injury aligns with the opinion of Chicago's team doctors, the shortstop could be in store for a minimum-lengthy stay on the 10-day injured list after he was deactivated Wednesday. He'll still have a few hurdles in the recovery process to clear before the White Sox reinstate him from the IL, including running the bases and playing the field with no visible limitations. However long Anderson ends up on the shelf, the White Sox are likely to turn to Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick to fill in at shortstop.