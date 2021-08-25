Anderson (leg) is expected to return to the lineup and bat leadoff Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Anderson sat for a fourth straight game Monday, as the White Sox exercise precaution with an eye toward the long game (i.e. the postseason). Danny Mendick has filled in at shortstop while Anderson has been unavailable.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out again Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Sitting again Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Out again Sunday with sore legs•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Gets breather Saturday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Slugs 14th homer•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Not starting Thursday•