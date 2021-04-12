Anderson (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup when first eligible Thursday against Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Anderson suffered a left hamstring game in the fourth game of the season. While the injury was serious enough to send him to the injured list, he's recovered well and isn't in line for a lengthy absence. Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick have been filling in for him at shortstop and should remain the primary options there for the next three games.
