Anderson (groin) is expected to return to action Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson traveled with the team during the current road trip, and manager Rick Renteria said Monday that he should be back Tuesday, the first day that he's eligible to return. The 27-year-old will return to the leadoff spot once he's back in the lineup.
