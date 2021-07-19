Anderson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Astros.
Anderson extended a couple of streaks during the win. He's hit safely in 15 consecutive and has a run in 11 straight. That doesn't include another streak, his second straight contest with a home run and eighth of the season.
