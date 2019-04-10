White Sox's Tim Anderson: Extends hitting streak
Anderson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-5 loss to the Rays.
Anderson extended his hitting streak to eight games and is batting .515 (17-for-33) out of the gate. He was raised in the order to fifth for Tuesday's game and didn't miss a beat.
