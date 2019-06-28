Anderson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined about 4-to-6 weeks with a right high-ankle sprain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the high-ankle sprain wasn't previously known, and now it looks as through Anderson is likely to miss the entirety of July. It's tough news for the 26-year-old, who's enjoying a career year with a .317/.342/.491 slash line and 11 homers in 70 games. Leury Garcia is set to make his set straight start at shortstop Friday, but he's unlikely to be the White Sox's lone answer at the postition in Anderson's absence.