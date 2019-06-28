White Sox's Tim Anderson: Facing month-long absence
Anderson (ankle) is expected to be sidelined about 4-to-6 weeks with a right high-ankle sprain, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The severity of the high-ankle sprain wasn't previously known, and now it looks as through Anderson is likely to miss the entirety of July. It's tough news for the 26-year-old, who's enjoying a career year with a .317/.342/.491 slash line and 11 homers in 70 games. Leury Garcia is set to make his set straight start at shortstop Friday, but he's unlikely to be the White Sox's lone answer at the postition in Anderson's absence.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Tending to high-ankle sprain•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Likely headed for IL•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Has eight-game hitting streak•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 15
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...