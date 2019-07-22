White Sox's Tim Anderson: Feels comfortable running bases
Anderson (ankle) said he should be back "in a week or two," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson ran the bases Monday and said afterwards that it was the first time he really felt comfortable since landing on the injured list. He's still expected to head out on a rehab stint before rejoining the White Sox, but the shortstop is trending in the right direction.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Evaluation set for Monday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Fields grounders Sunday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Begins baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Facing month-long absence•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Tending to high-ankle sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...