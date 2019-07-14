White Sox's Tim Anderson: Fields grounders Sunday
Anderson (ankle) was spotted fielding ground balls Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "[Anderson's] still not pushing off [the right] leg as well as we'd like but he's healing," manager Rick Renteria said after the shortstop's workout.
Sidelined since June 26 with the high right-ankle sprain, Anderson took some meaningful steps forward this weekend by resuming baseball activities. Along with taking part in fielding drills, Anderson also went through batting practice Saturday in addition to some light mobility drills. Anderson's ability to comfortably cut in the field and run the bases will likely be the final test he'll need to pass before the White Sox send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Begins baseball activities•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Facing month-long absence•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Placed on injured list•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Tending to high-ankle sprain•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Likely headed for IL•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.