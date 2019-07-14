Anderson (ankle) was spotted fielding ground balls Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "[Anderson's] still not pushing off [the right] leg as well as we'd like but he's healing," manager Rick Renteria said after the shortstop's workout.

Sidelined since June 26 with the high right-ankle sprain, Anderson took some meaningful steps forward this weekend by resuming baseball activities. Along with taking part in fielding drills, Anderson also went through batting practice Saturday in addition to some light mobility drills. Anderson's ability to comfortably cut in the field and run the bases will likely be the final test he'll need to pass before the White Sox send him out on a minor-league rehab assignment.