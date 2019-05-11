Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Friday night against the Blue Jays.

Anderson belted his seventh home run of the season in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to two runs. The 25-year-old has been cooling off at the plate of late, but he's still slashing .328/.357/.522 with 21 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 35 contests in 2019.