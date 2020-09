Anderson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI, a walk and another run scored during Thursday's rout of Kansas City.

Anderson extended Chicago's lead with his seventh homer of the season, this time a solo shot against Danny Duffy in the fourth inning. He also walked and scored in the second while tacking on singles in the first and seventh frames. The speedy 27-year-old is having himself a successful campaign, batting .347/.389/.610 with 30 runs scored.