Anderson went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

The shortstop took Trevor Bauer deep in the fifth inning before crushing a Robert Stephenson offering over the fence in the eighth. Anderson is putting the finishing touches on a monster campaign, slashing .366/.401/.611 through 41 games with 10 homers, five steals, 21 RBI and 43 runs.