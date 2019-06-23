Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Anderson's three-run double in the first inning and later his sixth-inning homer gave the White Sox leads that they would squander. For Anderson, it was the eighth straight game in which he's hit safely, going 13-for-36 (.361) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI during the run. His dominant April was impossible to sustain, but Anderson has kept up his average and is batting .320 through 67 games.