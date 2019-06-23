Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Anderson's three-run double in the first inning and later his sixth-inning homer gave the White Sox leads that they would squander. For Anderson, it was the eighth straight game in which he's hit safely, going 13-for-36 (.361) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI during the run. His dominant April was impossible to sustain, but Anderson has kept up his average and is batting .320 through 67 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories