Anderson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 loss to Houston.
Anderson collected two of the team's three hits in the loss. He entered the All-Star break on a 12-game hitting streak and extended it to 13 with a first-inning triple. The shortstop came around to score on Yoan Moncada's double, giving him 13 runs over the past nine games. Anderson's slashing .397/.426/.517 over the streak.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Extends hit streak•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Snaps homer drought•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Remains scalding hot•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Runs streak to nine games•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Extends hit streak to seven games•