White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting fifth vs. righty
Anderson will start at shortstop and hit fifth Tuesday against the Rays, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Anderson batted leadoff and hit second on two occasions over the weekend during Chicago's four-game series with Seattle, but all of those assignments came against left-handed pitchers. He's hit either seventh or eighth in his other starts versus righties this season, but Anderson's hot bat will at least temporarily allow him to unseat Eloy Jimenez as the club's No. 5 batter. Anderson enters the contest with an enormous 1.326 OPS for the campaign, though his .565 BABIP and 3.3 BB% suggest that figure will soon fall precipitously.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Launches first homer of 2019•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reinstated Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: To return Thursday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Moves to paternity list•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Likely out for Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Scratched for personal reasons•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...