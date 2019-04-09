Anderson will start at shortstop and hit fifth Tuesday against the Rays, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Anderson batted leadoff and hit second on two occasions over the weekend during Chicago's four-game series with Seattle, but all of those assignments came against left-handed pitchers. He's hit either seventh or eighth in his other starts versus righties this season, but Anderson's hot bat will at least temporarily allow him to unseat Eloy Jimenez as the club's No. 5 batter. Anderson enters the contest with an enormous 1.326 OPS for the campaign, though his .565 BABIP and 3.3 BB% suggest that figure will soon fall precipitously.