White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting second against RHP
Anderson, who is batting second against righty Corbin Martin in Thursday's game against the Astros, could stick in the No. 2 spot going forward, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Anderson is hitting .322/.352/.491 with a 127 wRC+ -- a figure that ranks second behind only James McCann among White Sox hitters with at least 60 plate appearances. He always hits second against lefties, but this move would be a big vote of confidence for the right-handed hitter, who has typically hit seventh against righties.
