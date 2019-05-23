Anderson, who is batting second against righty Corbin Martin in Thursday's game against the Astros, could stick in the No. 2 spot going forward, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Anderson is hitting .322/.352/.491 with a 127 wRC+ -- a figure that ranks second behind only James McCann among White Sox hitters with at least 60 plate appearances. He always hits second against lefties, but this move would be a big vote of confidence for the right-handed hitter, who has typically hit seventh against righties.