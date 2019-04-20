White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting second in return
Anderson has been reinstated from his one-game suspension and will start at shortstop and bat second Saturday against the Tigers.
Rather than appealing, Anderson chose to immediately serve the suspension he was handed for the language he directed at Royals pitcher Brad Keller when the right-hander intentionally threw at him in Wednesday's game against Kansas City. With the brief ban behind him, Anderson will settle back into a full-time role in the middle infield and will look to continue his hot start to the season. The 25-year-old is slashing .422/.439/.656 with four home runs and a 7-for-7 success rate on stolen-base attempts through 16 games.
