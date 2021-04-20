Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 11-4 loss to Boston.

Anderson got the White Sox up in the first inning, when he singled and scored on an RBI double from Luis Robert. That lead was quickly and emphatically lost in the bottom half of the inning, as Boston scored six runs. Since coming off the injured list, Anderson is 9-for-18 with a double, a home run, two RBI and five runs scored.