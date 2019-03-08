White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hot spring rolls on
Anderson went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game against Milwaukee.
Anderson is 11-for-22 with five extra-base hits and six RBI while playing error-free defense at shortstop this spring. The 25-year-old has made gradual advancement since his rookie 2016 season, including last year's 20-20 campaign, and could make a sizeable leap in 2019.
