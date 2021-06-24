Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.
Anderson celebrated his 28th birthday by doubling home a run in the second inning and later scoring on Yasmani Grandal's two-run double in the fifth. The two-hit day helped salvage a road trip during which Anderson hit just .160 (4-for-25).
