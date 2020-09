Anderson went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Monday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

Anderson's biggest hit of the game produced the third run for the White Sox as he plated Luis Robert in the eighth inning. Over his last 10 games, Anderson is 20-for-43 (.465) with a homer, two stolen bases, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. The shortstop is slashing an excellent .369/.408/.586 with seven homers, five steals, 39 runs scored and 18 RBI through 37 contests overall.