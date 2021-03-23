Anderson went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in Monday's spring game against San Francisco.

Anderson launched his first Cactus League home run, leading off the bottom of the first inning. He plated a second run with a second-inning double. After a slow start, Anderson is dialing in his swing. The shortstop is 3-for-8 with three extra-base hits in the last two games.