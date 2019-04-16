White Sox's Tim Anderson: Leads MLB in batting
Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals.
Anderson, who has hit safely in 12 of 13 games, raised his average to an MLB-high .453 with his three knocks Monday. He's still the free-swinger he's always been, but Anderson is making more contact in 2019.
More News
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Responsible for key blow•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Steals fourth bag•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Extends hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Hitting fifth vs. righty•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Launches first homer of 2019•
-
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Reinstated Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...